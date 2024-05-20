Envoy says Russia has forever been existing in Africa

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Mohamed Yongawo, Sierra Leone's ambassador to Moscow, underscored the significance of the reopening of a Russian embassy in Sierra Leone, emphasizing its potential to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations. Speaking during the 'Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum 2024', Yongawo highlighted the historical depth of the relationship between Russia and African nations, including Sierra Leone.



Yongawo noted that Russia's presence in Africa dates back to the Soviet era, suggesting that the reopening of the embassy symbolizes a return to established ties. He recalled the existence of a Russian embassy in Freetown before the civil war in Sierra Leone from 1991 to 2002, which operated from 1963 until September 1992.



The ambassador also highlighted the practical benefits of the embassy's reopening, particularly for Sierra Leonean students, who previously had to travel to Guinea to obtain Russian visas. In an earlier interview with RIA Novosti, Yongawo emphasized the positive impact of the embassy's presence on facilitating diplomatic processes and enhancing opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

