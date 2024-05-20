Most of humans in Zimbabwe threatened by hunger

(MENAFN) Zimbabwe is bracing for a severe food crisis as more than half of its population, totaling 6 million people in rural areas and 1.7 million in urban regions, are projected to require food assistance between May 2024 and March 2025. The dire situation stems from a devastating drought that has led to widespread crop failure, exacerbating food insecurity across the nation. According to a report by the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZIMLAC), the looming crisis underscores the urgent need for intervention to prevent hunger-related fatalities.



The Zimbabwean government, acknowledging the gravity of the situation, has vowed to prioritize efforts to avert hunger-related deaths. In a statement released by the cabinet and published on the country's Information Ministry website, officials emphasized their commitment to implementing strategies aimed at mitigating the impact of the crisis. Central to these efforts is a focus on reducing dependence on rain-fed agriculture by bolstering climate-resilient farming practices, including conservation agriculture and the expansion of irrigated farmlands.



The unfolding crisis has been attributed to the El Nino-induced drought, described by authorities as the most severe in 40 years. The adverse weather phenomenon has led to crop failures in most provinces across Zimbabwe since November, particularly affecting staple crops such as corn. The situation has prompted the government to declare a national state of disaster, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa calling for urgent international assistance amounting to USD2 billion to address the pressing needs of millions facing hunger.



Zimbabwe's predicament mirrors similar challenges faced by neighboring countries like Zambia and Malawi, which are also grappling with food shortages exacerbated by the impact of El Nino. As the region contends with the aftermath of the drought, urgent humanitarian action is imperative to prevent widespread famine and mitigate the devastating effects of food insecurity on vulnerable communities.

