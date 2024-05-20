Qatar reaches budget surplus in first quarter of 2024 amid decreasing revenues, higher expenditures

(MENAFN) The Qatari Ministry of Finance announced on Sunday that the country's general budget recorded a surplus of 2.0 billion Qatari riyals (USD548.9 million) in the first quarter of 2024. Qatar, recognized as the world's second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, plans to allocate this surplus towards reducing public debt, which means there will be no cash surplus available.



According to the ministry's statement, total revenues for the first quarter of 2024 amounted to approximately 53.4 billion Qatari riyals. This figure represents a significant decrease of 22.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite the decline in revenues, total public spending saw an increase, reaching around 51.4 billion Qatari riyals, which is 5.0 percent higher than the spending in the first quarter of the previous year.



The budget surplus, achieved despite reduced revenues, highlights Qatar's fiscal discipline and its strategy to prioritize debt reduction amidst fluctuating financial conditions.

