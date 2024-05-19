Rocket Attack On Recreation Center Near Kharkiv: Six Dead, 28 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the number of victims of a missile attack on a recreation center has increased to 28.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The number of wounded has increased to 28 people,” the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said.

Children's railway damaged inas result of Russian shelling

Earlier, it was reported about one of the employees of the recreation center, whose fate remained unknown. At the time of the attack, he was near the reservoir and was fishing.

As reported, Russia attacked a recreation center in the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed, including a pregnant woman. Earlier, 27 people were reported injured.