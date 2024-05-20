Nigerian mosque assault leaves eleven dead

(MENAFN) At least 11 worshippers were killed and dozens injured after a man set fire to a mosque in Gezawa, Kano State, Nigeria, during morning prayers on Wednesday. Police have arrested a 38-year-old suspect who allegedly poured gasoline inside the mosque, locked the doors, and ignited the blaze, trapping about 40 people inside.



Authorities have ruled out terrorism, stating that the suspect admitted to targeting the mosque over a longstanding family dispute related to inheritance, specifically aiming at certain family members present during the attack. “This incident is not related to any act of terrorism, but rather stems from a conflict over inheritance distribution,” said local police chief Umar Sanda.



Local residents, alerted by the explosion, rushed to rescue those trapped inside. Initial reports suggested the use of a Molotov cocktail, but police later confirmed that no explosives were involved in the attack.





