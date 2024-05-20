LS Elections: Baramulla Records 45.22% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Voters queue up outside a polling booth at Inderkot, Sumbal

S rinagar- More than 45 percent of the 17.37 lakh electorate exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said here.

The voter turnout in the constituency was 45.22 per cent, they said.

An official of the election department said polling was going on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.

The polling will close at 6 pm in the constituency which had recorded a turnout of nearly 34.89 per cent in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

