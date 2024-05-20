JFDA Seizes Unlicensed Weight Loss Supplements Promoted On Social Media

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) - The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has seized a significant quantity of unlicensed nutritional supplements intended for slimming and weight loss, which were being promoted on social media platforms.In a statement issued on Monday, the JFDA Director General Nizar Mheidat announced that hundreds of packages of these unauthorized supplements were confiscated in various Jordanian governorates. The seized products, marketed under several brand names including Sliming Capsules, Fat Stop, Perfect Body Slimming, Keto, 7 Mix, Ginseng Kianpi Pil, and Zeytuni, were found to be in violation of regulations.The JFDA cautioned the public against purchasing these products and emphasized its ongoing efforts to monitor and track advertisements for nutritional supplements on social media. The administration is committed to ensuring that only legally approved products are sold and that advertisements comply with the 2017 regulations for approving foods for special use.Consumers are urged to buy supplements from reputable sources and to report any concerns, inquiries, or complaints to the JFDA. The administration can be contacted through its toll-free complaints line at 117114, via email at ..., or through WhatsApp at 0795632000.