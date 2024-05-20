How America attempts to break China`s soft authority in Africa

(MENAFN) In a recent publication titled "China’s Strategy to Shape Africa’s Media Space" by research associate Paul Nantulya, the Africa Center for Strategic Studies (ACSS) sheds light on China's expanding presence in Africa's media landscape. However, the critique of China's media strategy by the ACSS, an institution within the United States Department of Defense, raises questions about the United States' own agenda in the region. Despite its criticisms of China, the United States appears to engage in similar activities through organizations like ACSS, advocating for its interests in Africa.



The article highlights China's substantial investments in African media in recent years, aimed at establishing a long-term institutional foothold in the continent's media and communications sector. With state-owned Xinhua news agency boasting 37 offices across Africa and Chinese satellite TV provider StarTimes emerging as a major player, China's influence in Africa's media landscape has become increasingly pronounced. Additionally, China's financial support for African media outlets and its favorable portrayal of friendly political elites in African countries further underscores its strategic agenda in the region.



Central to China's media initiatives in Africa is the role played by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which leverages these endeavors to disseminate its narrative and shape public opinion, particularly among the youth. By financing and supporting media initiatives, the CCP seeks to extend its influence and promote its interests across the continent. However, the ACSS's scrutiny of China's media strategy suggests growing concerns within United States circles about China's expanding soft power in Africa and its potential implications for United States interests in the region.

