Air Defense Forces Engage Russian Drones Over Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units were activated in Lviv region amid the drone alert overnight Monday.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"In Lviv region, units of Air Force Command West and mobile fire groups are engaging incoming enemy targets," he wrote.

SBUhit military airfield, oil refinery in Russia - sources

Earlier, the Air Force warned residents that a number of Russian one-way attack drones were spotted flying toward Ukraine's western regions.

An air raid alert went off in a number of regions, including Lviv region, in the early hours of Monday.

Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade