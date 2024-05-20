Air Defense Forces Engage Russian Drones Over Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units were activated in Lviv region amid the drone alert overnight Monday.
Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration , reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"In Lviv region, units of Air Force Command West and mobile fire groups are engaging incoming enemy targets," he wrote. Read also:
SBU drones
hit military airfield, oil refinery in Russia - sources
Earlier, the Air Force warned residents that a number of Russian one-way attack drones were spotted flying toward Ukraine's western regions.
An air raid alert went off in a number of regions, including Lviv region, in the early hours of Monday.
Illustrative photo: 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade
MENAFN20052024000193011044ID1108233041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.