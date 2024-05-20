Saudi Arabia experiences surge in crude oil exports despite falling output

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports increased to 6.413 million barrels per day in March, up from 6.317 million barrels per day in February, as reported by the Joint Data Initiative (JODI). This rise in exports comes despite a slight decline in the country's crude oil production, which fell to 8.973 million barrels per day in March from 9.011 million barrels per day in the previous month. JODI, which receives monthly export figures from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members, made this data available on its website.



The data also revealed a significant decrease in Saudi crude oil stocks, which dropped by 5.807 million barrels to 139.285 million barrels in March. Additionally, there was a decline in Saudi oil product exports, which decreased by 0.138 million barrels per day, bringing the total to 1.252 million barrels per day in March.



The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) maintained their current oil production policy during their meeting in early April, despite the presence of voluntary production cuts. During the fifty-third meeting of the JMMC, the committee reviewed crude oil production data for January and February of this year and noted that member countries were adhering to the agreed-upon production policies. This adherence underscores the collective commitment to stabilizing the oil market amidst fluctuating production and export figures.



