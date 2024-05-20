Shanghai Stock Exchange’s firms reveal surge in R&D expenditures

(MENAFN) The latest data from the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) reveals that companies listed on its main board allocated a substantial sum of nearly 900 billion yuan (equivalent to approximately 126.7 billion U.S. dollars) towards research and development (R&D) efforts in the past year. This expenditure represents a notable uptick of around 5 percent compared to the previous year, indicating a consistent trend of growth in R&D investment for the third consecutive year. Such sustained investment underscores the commitment of SSE-listed companies to innovation and technological advancement, positioning them competitively in their respective industries.



Of particular significance is the substantial increase in R&D spending reported by companies operating in sectors such as aviation equipment, electricity, and telecommunications services, where expenses surged by more than 30 percent. This heightened investment underscores the strategic importance of innovation within these sectors and signals a concerted effort to enhance competitiveness through technological advancement.



An interesting metric, the R&D expense ratio, calculated by dividing a company's R&D expenses by its total revenue, particularly stands out. For software development and chemical pharmaceutical firms, the R&D expense ratio has exceeded 10 percent, indicating a significant commitment to innovation-driven growth strategies. Companies with an R&D expense ratio above 5 percent on the SSE's main board boasted an aggregate price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 at the close of 2023, substantially higher than the average level across the board. This suggests that investors hold an optimistic outlook on the future growth potential of such companies, recognizing the value of their innovation-driven business models.

