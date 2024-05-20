Economists remain upbeat on Malaysia's GDP growth

(MENAFN) Economists continued to express optimism regarding Malaysia's gross domestic product (GDP) growth following the country's GDP surpassing expectations at 4.2 percent. Maybank Investment Bank, in particular, highlighted this positive development, indicating in a note that given the robust growth performance in the first quarter, it revised Malaysia's real GDP growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025 to 4.7 percent (up from 4.4 percent) and 5.1 percent (up from 5 percent), respectively. The research house attributed these adjustments to stronger private and public investments, particularly in gross fixed capital formation, leading to upgrades in growth projections for construction and imports of goods and services.



These revisions underscore the increasing momentum in realizing substantial approved private sector investments over the past three years, resulting in heightened construction activities, particularly in non-residential buildings/structures, and a rise in capital expenditure for machinery and equipment, thereby boosting imports of capital goods.



On the other hand, Kenanga Research opted to maintain its GDP growth forecast for 2024 at 4.5 percent to 5 percent. This projection is underpinned by solid domestic demand and sustained expansion in both the manufacturing and services sectors, according to the research house. Notably, Kenanga Research emphasized the resilience of the services sector, driven by robust domestic demand, as a key supporting factor for its outlook.



Moreover, the research house highlighted potential catalysts for growth, including an anticipated increase in tourist arrivals and a healthy labor market, which are expected to contribute significantly to Malaysia's growth trajectory. Additionally, Kenanga Research foresees a substantial recovery in export-oriented industries later in the year, particularly with the potential upturn in the technology cycle, notably in the second half of the year. These factors collectively contribute to a positive outlook for Malaysia's economic growth, signaling resilience and potential for expansion across various sectors.

