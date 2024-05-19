DRC Army Says Thwarts Attempted Coup To Return To Zaire, Foreign Mercenaries Arrested

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) army announced on Sunday that it had thwarted an attempted coup
aimed at returning
the country to its former name,
Zaire.
The Palais de la Nation,
the residence of
Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of
Economy,
Vital Kamerhe,
was the target of an attack around 4 a.m.
DRC army spokesperson,
in a televised address,
said the attempted coup“involved Congolese and foreign fighters,”
adding that“American mercenaries had
been arrested.”
DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that“the attackers have been put out of action” and called on the population“to go about their business freely,” promising additional details would be provided later in the day.
The army identified the leader of the coup attempt as Christian Malanga Musumari,
a former military officer turned businessman living in the United States.
Malanga is the president of the Congolese United Party (UCP) and is known for his activism within the Congolese diaspora and on social media.
In a live video on his Facebook page,
Malanga was seen inside the Palais de la Nation,
being called“President Malanga of Zaïre” by his son.
Malanga declared that“from today,
the DRC no longer exists,
it
is Zaïre.”
Local media reported that most of Malanga's accomplices were either killed or arrested by the Republican Guard, including his 22-year-old son,
Marcel Malanga.
The attackers
were able to
penetrate the residence of Vital
Kamerhe,
despite the supposed protection of the Republican Guard.
This coup attempt comes
at a time
when the eastern DRC is experiencing fighting between the M23 movement and the DRC armed forces,
who
are supported
by pro-government militias
including
Wazalendo and the Burundian army.
