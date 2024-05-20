Man lost for 26 years found in neighbor`s underground room

(MENAFN) In a stunning turn of events, an Algerian man who had been missing for 26 years was discovered alive in his neighbor's cellar, sending shockwaves through the local community. Omar Bin Omran, who disappeared in Djelfa, Algeria, in 1998, was presumed dead by his family, who believed he had fallen victim to the Algerian Civil War, a decade-long conflict that gripped the nation from 1991 to 2002.



Now 45 years old, Bin Omran was found just 200 meters away from his childhood home, rescued from a basement concealed beneath a hay-covered floor in his neighbor's residence. The alleged captor, identified as a 61-year-old doorman, was apprehended by authorities after attempting to flee the scene. He faces accusations of unlawfully detaining Bin Omran and killing the victim's dog, which had remained in the vicinity of its owner's hidden location.



The remarkable discovery unfolded following a complaint received by the public prosecutor's office from an undisclosed source, believed to be the suspect's brother, who reported the presence of a man concealed within a sheepfold on the premises. On the evening of May 12th, local authorities made the astonishing find, locating Bin Omran in the cellar of his neighbor's house.





MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108234741