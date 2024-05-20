Agency People News In Brief (May 20, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ST. LOUIS - FleishmanHillard has bolstered its cybersecurity leadership with the return of Apple's Scott Radcliffe as global director of cybersecurity. Radcliffe (pictured) will spearhead the agency's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, a cross-functional team designed to address the growing cyber threats faced by clients. Radcliffe will report directly to Tim O'Keeffe, FleishmanHillard's global managing director of technology. Radcliffe rejoins FleishmanHillard after leading cybersecurity communications at Apple. He previously served as the agency's senior global data privacy and security expert from 2016 to 2020. His career began in the U.S. Army, where he first encountered cybersecurity while working under the Multi-National Corps-Iraq Commanding General.



SAN FRANCISCO - Allison has promoted five key leaders. Tracey Cassidy has been named as partner and president, USPR, overseeing the firm's thirteen US offices. Tara Chiarell has been promoted to partner and chief client experience officer, prioritizing a customer-centric approach. Jill Feldman as been appointed partner and president of the North American corporate practice. Meanwhile, Brent Diggins has been promoted to partner and president, data, analytics, and product development. Finally, Rain Wang is named managing director, China corporate practice, general manager, partnering with Jerry Zhu to bolster Allison's presence in the Chinese market.



NEW YORK - JPA Health has appointed industry veteran Peter DeLorenzo as executive VP, digital innovation. DeLorenzo brings over two decades of experience in the digital healthcare marketing space. Since transitioning from registered pharmacist to the digital realm in 1998, he has worked for CommonHealth, Ogilvy, and RevHealth. Notably, at RevHealth, he played a key role in shifting the company's focus from traditional HCP-centric marketing to a balanced approach, integrating digital strategies that drove a 50% increase in the digital arm of the business within two years.



SAN DIEGO - Crowe PR announced the addition of three new team members. The hires come on the heels of the agency's recent acquisition of Eckis Marketing. Jamie Avalon joins as senior media manager, bringing five years of experience in strategic media outreach for CPG brands like Dunkin' and Caribou Coffee. Veronica Correa, with over a decade of expertise in social media for the spirits and hospitality industries, takes on the role of social media manager. Alana Pulver strengthens Crowe's Florida presence as influencer manager, leveraging her five years of experience in influencer marketing for brands like Coca-Cola and MARS.



