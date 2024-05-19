Samsung opens pre-orders for 2024 AI TV lineup, announces attractive benefits for UAE customers

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, May 17, 2024, Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced pre-orders for its highly anticipated 2024 AI TV lineup, with attractive rewards for purchases made before May 29 on Samsung.com, Samsung stores and leading retailers.



The announcement follows the recent "Unbox & Discover" launch event, where Samsung showcased its latest advancements in TV technology, featuring enhanced AI capabilities and seamless connectivity through the SmartThings ecosystem. The new AI TVs highlight Samsung's commitment to delivering personalized and convenient experiences that elevate home entertainment to new heights.



Customers who pre-order Samsung's cutting-edge Neo QLED and OLED TVs will receive numerous benefits, including trade-in top-up benefits for their old TVs and a complimentary e-gift card with every purchase. To further enhance the audio experience, Samsung is including complimentary soundbars with these pre-orders on selected models.



Nikola Aksentijevic, Director & Head of Visual Display Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We are thrilled to offer our customers an exceptional opportunity to be among the first to experience our revolutionary 2024 AI TV lineup through our pre-order campaign. With generous benefits, complimentary products, trade-in top-ups, and free subscriptions, we are committed to delivering unbeatable value to those who embrace the future of home entertainment. Our new AI TVs, powered by advanced processors and intelligent features, will redefine how people enjoy their favorite content, and we want to make it easier for our customers to bring this cutting-edge technology into their homes."



In addition, pre-order customers will earn 10X Samsung Rewards points when ordering through samsungand receive complimentary subscriptions to streaming services like TOD, Shahid and Anghami, elevating their viewing experience to new heights. Emirates NBD customers will enjoy further benefits when they use their ENBD credit card.



The Neo QLED 8K, powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, and the Neo QLED 4K, powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, deliver stunning picture quality with AI-driven upscaling, motion enhancement and real depth enhancement technologies. The lineup also introduces the world's first Glare-Free OLED TVs, eliminating unnecessary reflections while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting conditions.



The 2024 AI TV lineup comes equipped with seamless compatibility with the SmartThings app, enabling users to easily control their TV and connected devices with a single platform. Samsung's powerful Tizen OS ensures effortless integration with smart home ecosystems, personalized content recommendations, and robust security through Samsung Knox.







