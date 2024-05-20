China's fuel oil imports rise in April, driven by higher demand

(MENAFN) Data released by China's General Administration of Customs revealed a significant uptick in the country's fuel oil imports during April, marking a ten percent increase compared to the previous year. At 2.93 million metric tons, this surge represents the highest import volume since at least 2020, according to records compiled by Reuters. Trade sources familiar with the transactions attributed this spike to heightened demand, with imports in April reaching 620,180 barrels per day, a notable 48 percent jump from the preceding month. Notably, traders facilitated increased shipments from Venezuela and Iran, further driving the surge in imports.



The upward trajectory in imports reflects a strategic move by some refineries to bolster their reserves ahead of anticipated price escalations amid a global uptick in the high-sulfur fuel oil market during the second quarter of this year. This proactive approach underscores the importance of securing adequate fuel supplies amidst evolving market dynamics and geopolitical uncertainties.



Conversely, China also witnessed an increase in fuel oil export volumes during April, predominantly comprising low-sulfur fuel oil. Export volumes reached 1.64 million tons, or approximately 347,130 barrels per day, marking a ten percent rise compared to the same period last year. This surge in exports mirrors heightened global demand for fuel, exacerbated by shipping disruptions stemming from geopolitical tensions.



The dual trends of increased imports and exports underscore China's pivotal role in global fuel markets and its strategic positioning to capitalize on shifting demand dynamics. As the country navigates evolving market conditions and seeks to balance domestic consumption with international trade, the resilience and adaptability of its energy sector remain key considerations amidst a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape.

