Azerbaijani, Tajik Companies Sign Eight Cooperation Agreements

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Nazrin Abdul Read more

On 20th May, during the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan business forum inBaku, eight significant cooperation agreements were inked in theareas of trade, mining, and agriculture, Azernews reports.

Talko OJSC and Azeraluminium OJSC signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding.

Furthermore, a crucial Agreement on mutual trade cooperation wasestablished between "Tajagropromexport" State Unitary Enterpriseand "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC, which operates as theExport Agency under the Tajikistan government.

Additionally, partnerships were forged between "Lesinvest" LLC(Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation" OJSC in theexchange of expertise regarding cottonseed oil and textileproduction. Similarly, agreements were made between "Vodii ZarrinAgrar Alyansı" LLC (Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan IndustrialCorporation" OJSC in cotton cultivation and textile production.

"Marmari" LLC (Tajikistan) and "Azerbaijan IndustrialCorporation" OJSC also collaborated in cotton cultivation,particularly in cotton seed processing and export-importoperations. Moreover, a consignment agreement was sealed between"OBI - FAYZOBOD" company of Tajikistan and "Universal Trade"company of Azerbaijan, fostering cooperation and mutualunderstanding. Lastly, cooperation was solidified between "Bollug"(Tajikistan) and "Ganch 2000" (Azerbaijan) companies.