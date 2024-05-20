America proposes troops retraction strategy to Niger

(MENAFN) A delegation of high-ranking United States officials unveiled a preliminary plan for the withdrawal of American forces from Niger during a meeting with the West African nation's military government on Wednesday. The delegation, which included Christopher Maier, the assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low intensity conflict, and Lieutenant General Dagvin Anderson, director of joint force development at the United States Department of Defense, presented the draft proposal to Nigerien authorities.



The meeting marks a significant development in the aftermath of Niger's decision to terminate a longstanding defense agreement that permitted 1,000 United States soldiers and civilian contractors to conduct counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region for over a decade. Niger's Prime Minister, Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, has attributed the decision to alleged threats from Pentagon officials, accusing them of attempting to dictate Niger's diplomatic partnerships.



Zeine disclosed to the Washington Post that during a visit by a senior United States delegation in March, led by Molly Phee, the State Department's top official for African affairs, pressure was exerted on Niger to align its foreign relations according to United States preferences. Phee purportedly cautioned Niger against strengthening ties with Russia and threatened repercussions if Niamey pursued a uranium deal with Iran.



The diplomatic tensions underscore the complexities of international relations and security partnerships in the region, as Niger grapples with navigating its diplomatic choices while safeguarding its sovereignty and national interests. The withdrawal of United States forces from Niger, if executed according to the presented plan, will undoubtedly have significant implications for regional security dynamics and cooperation in combating terrorism in the Sahel.

