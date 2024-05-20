India gives citizenships to more than 300 refugees under divisive regulation

(MENAFN) India has taken a significant step in granting citizenship to a group of immigrants under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that sparked nationwide protests upon its enactment in 2019. The CAA aims to expedite Indian citizenship for minority communities - Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, Parsis, Buddhists, and Christians - from neighboring Muslim-majority nations Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. While approved by both houses of the Indian parliament in 2019, the law only recently came into force in March of this year.



Following the implementation of the CAA, an online portal was established to facilitate applications for citizenship. Prospective Indian citizens are required to declare their country of origin and submit documentation tracing their roots to Bangladesh, Pakistan, or Afghanistan. Reports suggest that approximately 300 individuals have been naturalized under the law, with fourteen of them receiving their citizenship certificates during a formal ceremony attended by top officials from New Delhi, as confirmed by the country's Home Affairs Ministry.



The recipients of Indian citizenship hail from various regions, predominantly from Pakistan, and are primarily residing in Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi. Expressing their joy and gratitude, newly minted citizens such as Harish Kumar and Arjun conveyed their elation at finally obtaining citizenship, citing the opportunities it opens up for themselves and their children, particularly in terms of education and other benefits.



The granting of citizenship under the CAA marks a significant milestone for these refugees, offering them a sense of security and belonging in their adopted homeland. However, the law continues to remain divisive, with ongoing debates surrounding its implications for India's secular fabric and treatment of minority communities. As India navigates the complexities of immigration policy and citizenship rights, the experiences of these newly naturalized citizens serve as a poignant reminder of the human impact of legislative decisions.

MENAFN20052024000045015687ID1108234657