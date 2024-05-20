Nigerian leader takes significant steps towards green economy solutions

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu took a significant step towards prioritizing climate action and green economy solutions by appointing Ajuri Ngelale, his main spokesman, as Nigeria's inaugural special presidential envoy on climate action. This appointment underscores Tinubu's administration's commitment to addressing pressing environmental concerns.



In a groundbreaking move, President Tinubu also assumed leadership of the Presidential Committee on Climate Action and Green Economic Solutions, signaling a firm determination to steer Africa's most populous nation towards a sustainable future. This decision, as stated by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, reflects the administration's proactive approach to environmental stewardship.



Ngelale's appointment carries with it the additional responsibility of chairing the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen, a bold initiative aimed at establishing one of Africa's largest industrial zones within Nigeria. Notably, these envisioned industrial zones are slated to operate exclusively on renewable energy sources, leveraging extensive solar power infrastructure and wind farms.



According to the statement, President Tinubu remains steadfast in his commitment to realizing Nigeria's green economy objectives through a just energy transition, all while attracting crucial new investments vital to the nation's economic future. This strategic approach aligns with global efforts to mitigate climate change and underscores Nigeria's determination to play a leading role in sustainable development.



Local experts have lauded this initiative, viewing it as a testament to Nigeria's unwavering dedication to forging a sustainable path amidst the formidable environmental challenges facing the world today. Tinubu's proactive stance on climate action sets a promising precedent for the nation and serves as an inspiration for other countries striving to address the urgent issues of climate change and environmental sustainability.

