Massive demonstration in Brussels calls for Gaza ceasefire

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Brussels witnessed a powerful display of solidarity as tens of thousands of demonstrators from various European nations took to the streets, united in their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Their chants, resonating through the city streets, echoed demands to "stop the genocide in Palestine," "resist," and express solidarity with the Palestinian people. Organized by a coalition of civil society organizations, including the Belgian-Palestinian Association, the French- and Dutch-speaking umbrella organization CNCD-11.11.11, and the Palestinian collective Beitna, the demonstration saw approximately 40,000 participants marching from the Gare du Nord to the Place Jean Rey in the European quarter.



The magnitude of the gathering underscored the urgency felt by the demonstrators, who called upon the international community to take swift action to secure a lasting ceasefire, protect civilians, and release hostages. Additionally, they demanded an end to the blockade of the Gaza Strip and advocated for increased access to humanitarian aid for Palestinians.



Georges De Smul, president of 11.11.11 in Woluwe Saint-Lambert, emphasized that the root cause of the conflict lies in the United Nations' failure to recognize Palestine as a state seven decades ago. He asserted that Palestine possesses a legitimate right to statehood, a sentiment echoed by many at the demonstration.



Furthermore, the coalition of organizations urged the European Union and its member states to implement a comprehensive international military embargo on Israel and to enact economic and diplomatic sanctions against the country. Gregory Mauze, spokesman for the Belgian-Palestinian Association, highlighted the significant leverage the European Union holds as Israel's largest trading partner. He stressed the need for the EU to play a proactive role in ending what numerous international institutions and NGOs increasingly characterize as genocide.

