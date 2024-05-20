Construction begins on major offshore photovoltaic project in China

(MENAFN) On Sunday, construction commenced on a significant offshore photovoltaic (PV) initiative in Lianyungang, situated in eastern Jiangsu Province, as reported by the Science and Technology Daily on Monday. Spearheaded by the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), one of the nation's leading nuclear power operators, this ambitious 2 million kW PV demonstration project marks a pioneering endeavor in integrating PV and nuclear power technologies. This innovative fusion promises to mitigate adverse impacts on the marine ecosystem while bolstering the supply of clean energy to neighboring urban centers.



Scheduled for its inaugural grid connection in September 2024, with full capacity connectivity anticipated by 2025, the project's timeline reflects its strategic importance in China's renewable energy landscape. Over its projected 25-year operational span, the project is poised to deliver an average annual on-grid electricity output of 2.234 billion kWh. Such substantial output has the potential to meet the annual production and domestic electricity needs of approximately 230,000 individuals in moderately developed nations, as detailed in the news report.



Furthermore, the holistic impact of this initiative extends beyond mere energy production metrics. By virtue of its design and operational efficiency, the project is forecasted to yield substantial environmental benefits. Foremost among these is the anticipated saving of approximately 680,000 tonnes of standard coal over the project's operational lifespan. Correspondingly, the initiative is expected to significantly curtail carbon dioxide emissions, with a projected annual reduction of 1.77 million tonnes. In essence, this project represents a multifaceted approach to sustainable energy generation, underscoring China's commitment to both environmental stewardship and technological innovation on a grand scale.

