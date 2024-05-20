Corporate People News In Brief (May 20, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Vanessa Yanez (pictured) has been promoted to senior VP and public information officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

She is responsible for the Reserve Bank's external communications and public information initiatives for the district. This work includes leading a team of 30 people across insights, messaging and strategy for all corporate reputation, crisis, executive communications, web, social, media and influencer relations as well as visual communications across the Bank's internal, external creative and video studio projects. Yanez most recently served as group VP, public information officer, external communications.



COLUMBUS, OH - American Electric Power has appointed Chris Brathwaite as VP and chief communications officer. In his new role, Brathwaite will oversee a wide range of communications functions for AEP, including employee and external communications, reputation management, marketing, brand management, and digital communications. Brathwaite brings extensive experience to AEP, having most recently served as senior VP and CCO at Tenneco, a global automotive components manufacturer. Prior to that, he held leadership positions in communications at Sears Holdings Corporation, United Airlines, and State Farm Insurance. He began his career in journalism as a news reporter and anchor.



BALTIMORE - Karen Evander has joined

Dwyer Workforce Development, a national healthcare workforce development nonprofit,

as director of communications. With more than two decades of experience in strategic communications, advertising, marketing and public relations, Evander will lead DWD's communications efforts to enhance the organization's visibility among prospective donors, partners and program participants, and effectively communicate its mission and successes to a national audience. Prior to joining DWD, Evander worked at C-360 Agency as the director of client services.

.