(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; Cars That Fly?That Will Be a Reality in Costa Rica for 2026 ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Today's New Ways of Travelling: Explore and Make a Difference Travel Exciting Options for Deep-Sea Fishing in Costa Rica Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Arnoldo André: From A Coffee Farm To The Costa Rican Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Worship Culture & Lifestyle Pura Vida Revealed: The Secrets Behind Costa Rica's Happy Lifestyle Culture & Lifestyle Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire Culture & Lifestyle San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Culture & Lifestyle Four Cantons and One District Begin the Path to Becoming Compassionate Cities

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Science & Technology Updated: April 20, 2024Cars That Fly?That Will Be a Reality in Costa Rica for 2026

It will have capacity for one person

By TCRN STAFF April 20, 202480 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadTop Local Destinations Beleida Delgado - April 20, 2024Costa Rica is the #1 Destination for those Looking to Celebrate Their Graduation, Reveals 'Travel + Leisure' Economic TCRN STAFF - April 20, 2024Buying a Car in Costa Rica: These Are Some Tips For You Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - April 20, 2024Arnoldo André: From A Coffee Farm To The Costa Rican Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Worship TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

For decades there has been talk that the next limit of mass human transportation will be flying cars. This would become a reality in Costa Rica, starting in 2026 flying vehicle innovation that will be incorporated into the Costa Rican market is the X2 model from the Xpeng brand, from the Purdy Group model is on public view at Expomóvil 2024, at the Pedregal Events Center, in Belén de Heredia.

Advantages

The Xpeng is a flying vehicle, which was shown in a similar version at CES Las Vegas 2024, the world's largest technology event will be a model that has autonomy and has capacity for one person to Ernesto Rodríguez, general manager of Xpeng in Costa Rica, this version of the flying vehicle will be available for the general market.

“It will be available to the public starting in 2026, as is logical, marketing will begin in China, where the brand comes from and it will expand to the European and American markets quickly,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez points out that Costa Rica, together with Grupo Purdy, constitutes the 5th global representative of the Xpeng brand and the first in continental America.“I am sure that with that level of preference we will have it soon,” he emphasized.

The Xpeng manager insists that the electric vehicle model will be available to the entire public the price, they estimate that it will be similar to that of a luxury sports car.

“It is not incomparable, it is accessible to a target, niche market, not so popular in its beginnings”After its launch in China, the world's largest vehicle market, the model would arrive in the country gradually.

This flying vehicle upon its entry into the country would represent a change in the traditional transportation model, it is even expected that permits would have to be requested from the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGAC) and other entities, prior to its incursion into the country. It will be in 2026 that the country will witness the incorporation of the first flying cars in the region.

> - Advertisement -SourceGustavo Martinez ViaWilmer Useche