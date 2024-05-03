SKA Robotics Opens New Office In Hellbender HQ Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) SKA Robotics has opened a new office inside Hellbender 's Harmarville, Pennsylvania headquarters as part of a larger strategic partnership.

The close collaboration means that customers can now go from idea to working prototype to production-volume manufacturing, all under one roof, with teams that routinely and deeply partner to solve the most complex robotics challenges.

The companies aren't new to each other; Hellbender holds a seat on SKA Robotics' advisory board, which is filled by their CEO, Brian Beyer.

Spencer Krause, SKA Robotics CEO, says:“Brian is a great human being and an asset to the robotics community. The opportunity to embed and partner more deeply with Hellbender is wonderful.

“We strive to work with the best. Hellbender is unmatched in computer vision and has a great culture. Their commitment to high-quality robotic manufacturing in the US is closely aligned with our company values.”

