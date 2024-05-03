Puneeth Rajkumar's Death Linked To Covishield Side Effects? Actor's Old Vaccine Shot Tweet Sparks Buzz

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The passing of beloved Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on October 29, 2021, due to a heart attack has sparked widespread concern among his fans and the public. This tragedy has prompted a surge in viral social media posts and increased apprehension regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly Covishield developed by AstraZeneca. Additionally, a tweet cautioning individuals above 45 years against the vaccine has garnered significant attention, reflecting the growing unease surrounding its potential side effects.

Puneeth Rajkumar didn't just get vaccinated against COVID-19; he also took on an active role in advocating for its importance. He enthusiastically engaged in several health department initiatives aimed at educating the public on essential measures to tackle the pandemic. Fans are now sharing videos showcasing his commitment to promoting vaccination.

Puneeth Rajkumar received his vaccination and shared his experience on social media on April 7, 2021, tweeting, "Got my first dose of vaccination today. If you are 45 years & above ensure you get vaccinated." The tweet rapidly gained momentum among his followers, who retweeted it, causing it to go viral. However, It is not known whether actor Puneeth Rajkumar had received the Covaxin or Covishield vaccine.

On the morning of October 29, 2021, Puneeth experienced chest pain after his routine exercise and was rushed to a local clinic followed by Vikram Hospital, where he tragically passed away. Puneeth Rajkumar was also known for his active participation in public health campaigns promoting COVID-19 safety measures, including vaccination.

However, as there is a discussion about the side effects of Covishield, fans are expressing sadness by linking it to Appu's death.

What has AstraZeneca acknowledged regarding the side effects of its vaccine?

AstraZeneca is currently facing a lawsuit in the UK over allegations that its vaccine led to deaths. 51 cases have been filed against the company. In court documents, AstraZeneca has acknowledged that Covishield can, in extremely rare instances, cause Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

While it is a widely accepted scientific consensus that vaccines are crucial in combating the spread of COVID-19 concerns specific to Covishield have focused on thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a condition involving blood clots and low platelet counts. However, it is important to note that such conditions are extremely rare. Health experts and numerous studies have reiterated that the benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks for the vast majority of the population.

Despite these reassurances, the sudden increase in heart attack cases among younger demographics post-pandemic has been alarming. Previously seen primarily in older adults, these incidents have raised questions about possible links to the COVID-19 infection itself or the vaccines.

As this debate continues, it is crucial for public health messages to balance vaccine advocacy with transparent communication regarding potential risks, no matter how rare, to maintain public trust.