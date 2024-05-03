Gold Sets For 2Nd Straight Loss

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Gold prices were poised for a second straight weekly decline, although bullion held steady on Friday as investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data that could provide cues on the Federal Reserve's rate cut timeline.
Spot gold held its ground at $2,306.84 U.S. per ounce by 0457 GMT but lost more than 1% this week. Prices have fallen over $120 after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 earlier in April.
U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% at $2,315.70.
A renewed push led by Egypt to revive stalled negotiations between Israel and Hamas has raised expectations that a ceasefire agreement could be in sight.
The Fed on Wednesday indicated it is still leaning towards eventual reductions in borrowing costs, but put a red flag on recent disappointing inflation readings that could make those rate cuts a while in coming. Markets are pricing a 73% chance of a rate cut in November, as per CME's FedWatch Tool.
Bullion is considered an inflation hedge, but elevated interest rates reduce the appeal of the non-yielding asset.
Spot silver rose 0.1% to $26.73 but was down nearly 2% for the week.
As silver dips back towards the $25-$26 breakout area, watch out for a bullish reversal sign, the metal is going to find its feet again around these levels and maybe see more gains this year, say some experts.
Platinum gained 0.5% to $954.67 U.S. and headed for a weekly rise. Palladium fell 0.4% to $932.21 U.S.
MENAFN03052024000212011056ID1108170403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.