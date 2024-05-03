Lviv Region Hands Over More Than 700 Drones Purchased At Auction To Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Lviv region has sent 706 drones, which were purchased for UAH 12.5 million raised at a charity auction, to the military personnel of the 125th separate territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Lviv Regional Military Administration on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Another 700 drones from the Lviv region will help eliminate the occupiers. The drones were handed over to the soldiers of the 125th separate territorial defense brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The funds for the drones were raised at a charity auction held in March," the statement reads.

It is noted that several dozen lots were put up for auction, which raised UAH 12.5 million. These funds were used to purchase 706 drones of various classes.

As earlier reported, UAH 14,500,000 was raised for combat drones for the Ukrainian defenders during an auction as part of the Birds of Victory project in Lviv.