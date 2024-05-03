Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Field Depot, Enemy Position In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have destroyed a field ammunition depot and hit a position of enemy mortars in the Kupiansk sector.
The State Border Guard Service published a respective video on its website , Ukrinform reports.
Using a first-person view drone, fighters from a reconnaissance and strike UAV unit burned the enemy's ammunition depot and damaged a mortar position.
"We are eliminating the capabilities of the occupiers - we are working to realize a single goal," the report reads.
Video: Luhansk Regional Military Administration
Photo: State Border Guard Service
