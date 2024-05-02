Conosh Brings Thai Cuisine Master, Chef David Thompson To Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, In Association With The Singleton

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 1st, 2024: Conosh's collaboration with Michelin Star Chef David Thompson, renowned Culinary Director of Fireback Goa, alongside the prestigious Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and The Singleton, marks a significant milestone in culinary excellence. This exclusive partnership brings together the unparalleled expertise of Chef David with the distinguished hospitality of Pullman, promising an unforgettable Thai dining experience in the heart of Delhi on May 3rd & 4th, 2024.



A Dinner to Remember - Flavours of Thailand, curated by Conosh, epitomises the shared commitment to elevate the gastronomic landscape of the city by offering patrons an opportunity to indulge in the authentic flavours of Thailand. As Chef David brings his mastery and passion for Thai cooking to the table, guests can expect a symphony of aromas that transport them to the bustling streets of Bangkok.



Vineet Mishra, Cluster General Manager, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, said, "We are honoured to partner with Chef David Thompson and Conosh to bring this extraordinary culinary experience to Pullman New Delhi Aerocity. This collaboration underscores Pullman's commitment to offering our guests unparalleled dining experiences that showcase the best of global cuisine. We are excited to welcome guests to our hotel to savour Chef David's exquisite creations and experience the magic of Thai cuisine."



Highlighting the collaboration, Vaibhav Bahl, CEO of Conosh remarked â€œConosh wants to blend the boundaries for global talents in the culinary world and boost a local audience for their narrative gastronomy. We are thrilled to have Michelin Star Chef David Thompson to curate a Thai dinner experience at the Pullman, New Delhi Aerocity. We are looking forward to welcoming diners with exotic Thai flavors.â€



Neha Malik, Co-founder of Conosh, further emphasised, â€œOur partnership with Chef David Thompson, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, and The Singleton underscores our commitment to delivering unforgettable dining experiences. This collaboration promises to be a delightful exploration of Thai cuisine, curated with meticulous attention to detail."



Together, Conosh, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, and Chef David Thompson invite guests to embark on a culinary journey like no other, where every bite tells a story and every moment is savoured.



About Pullman New Delhi Aerocity



Trendiest destination in Aerocity, Pullman New Delhi is in close proximity to the IGI Airport and within driving distance from business hubs of Gurgaon & New Delhi. It is a combination of 670 Suites & Rooms under one roof along with a state-of-the-art convention space with 16 meeting rooms and one of the largest ballrooms in Delhi NCR. The hotel offers an array of food & beverage options with 6 innovative outlets that draw the best of international and local culinary specialties. Leisure facilities include a spa, a fully-equipped health club and an outdoor swimming pool.





About The Singleton:



The Singleton, with its rich heritage and uncompromising commitment to quality, is a name synonymous with excellence in the world of spirits. As the official beverage partner for Flavors of Thailand, The Singleton adds a touch of sophistication to the culinary journey, complementing the exquisite flavours of Chef David's creations.



About Chef David Thompson:



A true luminary in the culinary world, Chef David Thompson is renowned for his unparalleled expertise in Thai cuisine. With a stellar career spanning decades, Chef David's accolades include the James Beard Award for International Cooking and the prestigious Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Lifetime Achievement Award. His culinary ventures, including Michelin-starred restaurants and acclaimed cookbooks, have solidified his reputation as a visionary in the world of gastronomy.



About Fireback Goa:



Fireback Goa, the latest addition to the EHV portfolio, is an enchanting Thai restaurant and bar helmed by Chef David Thompson as Culinary Director. Tucked away behind an old Portuguese bungalow, Fireback offers an authentic Thai dining experience amidst the picturesque riverside setting of Siolim, Goa. Inspired by the Thai national bird, the Siamese Fireback, Fireback Goa celebrates the essence of Thai cuisine with its fire-grilled specialties and vibrant flavours.

