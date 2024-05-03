Utica Shale Academy Uses MPLX Grant To Advance Welding Trade Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) MPLX, the midstream segment of Marathon Petroleum, presented the Utica Shale Academy in Salineville, Ohio, with a $20,000 grant for its outdoor welding program. The school purchased fire-resistant personal protective gear, crucial for the safety and comfort of students involved in the program.

Emery Tyson, Utica Region Operations Director for MPLX, was touched by the academy's needs and the potential impact of this donation.

“We deeply believe that safety comes first, so supporting personal protective equipment needs of students learning valuable trades is an honor,” said Tyson.

The tuition-free school is open to students in grades 9-12 who are considering an alternative career path in the trade workforce. Its focus is on dropout prevention and recovery through career education. The donation from MPLX and Marathon Petroleum is a significant boost to the academy's efforts to serve its 130 students from 26 school districts.

"The Utica Shale Academy has had such great successes that their enrollment has really grown, and we wanted to be able to help support that,” said Tina Rush, Community Relations Representative for MPLX.