United States Announces Availability Of Tools For The Production Of Enriched Uranium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm claims that theUnited States has the tools to produce enriched uranium, Azernews reports.

"I believe that we have the tools necessary to build a strategyin the country [for the production of enriched] uranium in order toensure our security," the head of the Ministry of Energy said at ahearing before the Committee on Energy and Commerce of the House ofRepresentatives of the US Congress. According to Granholm, the billapproved by the U.S. Senate on Tuesday banning the import ofenriched uranium from Russia will allow "creating [in the UnitedStates] a reliable infrastructure" for uranium enrichment forAmerican nuclear reactors. At the same time, she assured lawmakersthat the agency would report to Congress on the implementation ofplans to increase production of enriched uranium in the UnitedStates.

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved a bill banningthe import of enriched uranium from Russia, it was previouslyapproved by the House of Representatives of Congress. Now thedocument must be signed by US President Joe Biden. The White Househas stated that it supports the bill.

The bill provides for the introduction of a ban on the import ofRussian uranium to the United States 90 days after entry intoforce, and temporary exceptions will be in effect until January2028. Thus, the initiative allows the US Department of Energy, incoordination with the Secretary of State and the Minister ofFinance, to issue permits for the import of Russian uranium involumes permitted by current American legislation. The documentalso imposes obligations on the Ministry of Energy to search forand provide Congress with options for replacing uranium suppliesfrom the Russian Federation.