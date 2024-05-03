               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Man Drowns In Kafranja Dam In Ajloun


5/3/2024 7:24:07 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Ajloun, May 3 (Petra)-- A young man in his twenties drowned inside the Kafranja Dam Friday night.
A statement was released by Dr. Qablan Al-Sharif, Governor of Ajloun and the Chairman of the Civil Defense Committee, stating that the diving teams in the directorate dealt with a drowning accident involving a twenty-year-old man who was found dead inside the Kafranja Dam after he was swimming with four other young men.
Dr. Al-Sharif went on to say that after the drowning victim's body was found, it was taken to Al-Iman Governmental Hospital and forensic medicine was tasked to determine the circumstances of the accident.

MENAFN03052024000117011021ID1108172282


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search