Man Drowns In Kafranja Dam In Ajloun

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, May 3 (Petra)-- A young man in his twenties drowned inside the Kafranja Dam Friday night.A statement was released by Dr. Qablan Al-Sharif, Governor of Ajloun and the Chairman of the Civil Defense Committee, stating that the diving teams in the directorate dealt with a drowning accident involving a twenty-year-old man who was found dead inside the Kafranja Dam after he was swimming with four other young men.Dr. Al-Sharif went on to say that after the drowning victim's body was found, it was taken to Al-Iman Governmental Hospital and forensic medicine was tasked to determine the circumstances of the accident.