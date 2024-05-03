De'longhi Launches New Eletta Explore Coffee Machine With Cold Brew

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 3:30 PM

De'Longhi, a global leader in home coffee machines known for distinctive Italian design and breakthrough technology, presents the new 'Eletta Explore'. The innovative bean-to-cup coffee machine is designed to accompany consumers on an exploration of endless varieties of hot, cold and cold brew coffee drinks at home. With the ground-breaking cold extraction technology, this bean-to-cup coffee machine can make fresh cold brew in less than five minutes - instead of the traditional 15-to-24-hour process.

The new Eletta Explore continues the success of the current Brand story - focused on the transformation of fresh coffee beans into the most pleasurable coffee experience at home - that saw Brad Pitt become the De'Longhi global brand ambassador in 2021, adding a new chapter that opens up the world of dairy milk or plant-based drinks, made even more unforgettable through the addition of cold brew preparation, making it easy to prepare delicious cold coffee recipes at home.

Eletta Explore offers more than 50 one-touch drinks out of the box, including hot, cold and cold brew coffee and milk-based recipes to enjoy at home or with the 'To Go function' that allows consumers to enjoy their favourite drink varieties outside of the home using the Mug to Go accessory or in their preferred travel mug.

Eletta Explore comes with proprietary technologies designed to satisfy every coffee lover's particular needs. Starting with LatteCrema Hot Technology for perfect hot and creamy milk foam that transforms a coffee moment into a barista experience, Eletta Explore also caters to those who prefer cold coffee adventures with LatteCrema Cool Technology, a new milk frothing system that delivers a sweet and velvety milk foam at the ideal temperature for cold drinks and recipes.

Fully compatible with the Coffee Link App, Eletta Explore also gives users instant access to more than 100 hot and cold creative coffee and milk recipes, as well as opening the door to Coffee Lounge for an even richer coffee experience.

The innovative technologies, stunning design and ease of use of Eletta Explore takes users' coffee experiences to new heights, satisfying the most demanding tastes and every possible desire.

