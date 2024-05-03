The Morning Routine: Importance Of Breakfast For Children

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Every morning, my 9-year-old son, Muhammad Saria, protests against breakfast. While his siblings eagerly consume milk and bread, Saria resists the morning meal.

Dr. Aimal Khan, a nutritionist at Lady Reading Hospital, emphasizes the crucial role of breakfast in a child's day. He explains that breakfast jumpstarts children's mornings, fostering energy and vitality. It bolsters memory and cognitive function, enhancing academic performance and mood throughout the day.

However, skipping breakfast can lead to numerous drawbacks. Poor memory, accelerated heart rate, increased hunger later in the day, and weight gain are common consequences. Cognitive function suffers, impacting school activities and overall performance.

Various factors may contribute to a child's reluctance to eat breakfast. Medical conditions, physical weakness, stress, or gastrointestinal issues can diminish appetite.

Encouraging breakfast consumption involves establishing a consistent routine tailored to the child's sleep patterns and habits. Timely meals and adequate sleep regulate metabolism and appetite. Involving children in meal preparation fosters interest and enjoyment in breakfast. Providing enticing and nutritious options, allowing a gradual wake-up process, and minimizing distractions during breakfast are essential strategies.

Dr. Khan advises against electronic distractions during breakfast, emphasizing parental involvement in modeling healthy eating habits. Seeking professional guidance for children with medical issues hindering breakfast consumption is crucial, but instilling a breakfast habit remains paramount.