Ukraine And UK Launch Projects In Field Of Green Energy Innovations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is launching the first 13 innovative energy projects under the InnovateUkraine programme with the support of the UK government.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine .

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron announced the successful launch of projects aimed at restoring Ukraine's energy system during a meeting with Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko in Kyiv on 2 May.

It is noted that the UK government will provide funding for projects under the GBP 16 million programme. These include energy efficiency and heat supply projects, the introduction of innovative battery solutions for renewable energy sources and innovative technologies to optimise and increase biogas production.

The projects are expected to be implemented over the next two years and will be supported to further seek investment and enter the market.

As reported, the InnovateUkraine Green Innovatio Fund was launched in June 2023. It will provide grants to support businesses in developing innovative, sustainable energy technologies and business models. Its total volume is GBP 62 million.

Photo: Ministry of Energy / Facebook