Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 34,622: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 4 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 34,622, including many women and children, the Gaza health authorities said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 26 Palestinians and wounded 51 others, bringing the total death toll to 34,622, and injuries to 77,867, since the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out last Oct 7.

According to the statement, some victims remain under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of rescue crews.– NNN-WAFA