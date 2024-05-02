American Airlines Salutes Service Members During Military Appreciation Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Serving in the military can be one of life's toughest journeys as members of the Armed Forces navigate active service and veteran life. During Military Appreciation Month and throughout the entire year, American Airlines honors those who are serving and those who've served, including the more than 11,800 American team members who are veterans or currently serving in the National Guard or Reserves.

American offers a robust network of support for service members and veterans through its partner programs and offers generous benefits to service members and their families when traveling on both official orders and personal travel.

Through the airline's Military and Veterans Initiatives program, the airline supports many programs and partnerships to honor, support and pay tribute to those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces. The airline works with the Gary Sinise Foundation, the USO, the Medal of Honor Foundation and many other organizations to give back to those who serve our country.

Flagship ValorTM

American's fleet boasts an Airbus A321 with a livery design that includes three variations of the Medal of Honor. Flagship ValorTM is a flying tribute to the men and women whose brave actions are worthy of the prestigious Medal of Honor, and whose military service allows for the freedom to fly around the world.

Snowball Express



American partners with the Gary Sinise Foundation for the annual Snowball Express event that honors those who have lost a loved one while serving in the nation's military or First Responders who have died in the line of duty. Last year , more than 1,000 team members sent nearly 3,000 participants on donated charter aircraft to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, for an all-expense-paid experience where these families are united and can create new, happy memories during the holiday season.

Seats for Heroes



In January, American partnered with the Dallas Mavericks and Nick & Sam's Steakhouse to bring more than 100 wounded, ill, and injured service members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio to Dallas for dinner and courtside seats at a Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center. This is the 17th year American has provided chartered flights for the event. Other annual Seats for Heroes events include VIP trips to Texas Rangers games, a suite at a Dallas Cowboys game, and a special experience with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Salute to the Troops



In the 14th annual event, American flew more than 80 wounded and ill service members from Washington, D.C., to Las Vegas for an all-expenses paid weekend filled with sight-seeing, dinners, and shows, to include a concert on Freemont Street by Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band. Each spring, American flies 20 military families from Washington, D.C., to Orlando, Florida, for a VIP experience at Walt Disney World Resort. In each of these families, either the service member or spouse is battling cancer.

Soaring Valor

Alongside the Gary Sinise Foundation, American bridges generations by bringing together World War II veterans and high school students on trips to the National WWII Museum in New Orleans. Traveling on an American chartered aircraft, the living history lessons allow veterans to share their firsthand experiences with the next generation.

Military and veteran resource group for team members

American continuously works to support our team members as they make the transition to civilian careers or manage the dual responsibility of working at American while also serving in uniform. Our Veteran Military Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) provides connections to others who have made the same shift to offer guidance and support.

American takes pride in honoring its commitments to military service members traveling on the airline, including:



Government or military fares, where available.

Free checked bag allotment for active U.S. military members traveling on orders and leisure travel and for dependents when traveling on orders.

Offering active-duty military priority boarding.

Complimentary access to Admirals Club® lounge locations to current U.S. military personnel in uniform during the day of travel on an American Airlines-operated flight, when space is available.

Waived pet charges for trained active military dogs traveling in the cabin if on official duty. Discounted vacations for U.S. active-duty military, veterans, and their families through WeSalute+.

Learn more about American's commitment to honoring military heroes at aa/letgoodtakeflight .