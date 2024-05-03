Police Activate AI-Based Facial Recognition System In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The police on Friday activated an advanced AI-based facial recognition system at the Navyuga tunnel, marking a significant stride towards bolstering security measures on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
This technology is designed to identify and track individuals involved in criminal activities, including terrorists, over-ground workers (OGWs), absconders, history sheeters, thieves, and drug peddlers, they said.ADVERTISEMENT
“The advanced AI-based facial recognition system has been set up and activated at the Navyuga tunnel's checkpoint in Banihal, marking a significant stride towards bolstering security measures,” the official said.
The system's implementation marks a pivotal step in the region's commitment to ensuring public safety and combating crime effectively, they said.
They emphasised the significance of the AI-based facial recognition system in swiftly detecting and apprehending individuals with a criminal record.
The technology's ability to identify a range of threats, from terrorism to local crime, is expected to play a crucial role in maintaining law and order within the community, they said.
The AI-based facial recognition system is an integral part of smart policing initiatives, they said.
