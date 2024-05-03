Prince Holding Group Triumphs With Platinum At The 2024 Global CSR & ESG Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Fourth Consecutive Win for Philanthropist Chen Zhi's Prince Group as“Best in Cambodia” Award Highlights Ongoing CSR Excellence PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 May 2024 - Prince Holding Group , one of Cambodia's leading business groups, has been honored with the Platinum Award at the 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards. This accolade, recognizing Prince Holding Group as "Best in Cambodia" for Country Excellence, underscores its steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).









The 2024 Global CSR & ESG Awards has presented the Platinum Award to Prince Holding Group in recognition of its comprehensive approach to CSR, highlighted by initiatives such as the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program. This program commits $2 million over seven years to support 400 university students in Cambodia.

Led by Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Prince Holding Group has significantly advanced Cambodia's economic and societal progress. Under his leadership, the Group's commitment to CSR has profoundly impacted the local community.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "We are truly grateful for this recognition, which reflects the collective efforts of our team and our robust partnerships throughout Cambodia. This accolade motivates us to deepen our engagement and continue fostering positive changes in the communities we serve."



Tan also highlighted the Group's key initiatives: "Our focus on education, community engagement, and fostering an inclusive culture is essential for realizing our vision of a prosperous, equitable future for all Cambodians."



The Platinum Award acknowledges Prince Group's holistic approach to CSR, especially notable in initiatives like the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program , which commits $2 million over seven years to support 400 university students in Cambodia. These students receive scholarships, internships, and professional development opportunities in diverse fields such as civil engineering, media and communications, and hospitality.



Additionally, Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, has demonstrated a strong commitment to sports and cultural development in Cambodia.



In sports, the Foundation has supported several national teams, enhancing their training and competitive opportunities. Notably, the Cambodia Men's National Volleyball Team received support that contributed to their historic silver medal win at the 32nd SEA Games hosted in Cambodia.



On the cultural front, the Foundation has sponsored events to preserve Cambodia's heritage, such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia's Charity Gala Dinner, which raised funds for the repatriation of Cambodian antiquities.



Another notable initiative is the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, a world-class facility which trains Cambodian watchmakers in the art of Swiss-style watchmaking school.



With these initiatives, Prince Group continues to set standards for corporate responsibility in Cambodia and beyond. The Platinum Award at the 2024 Global CSR & ESG Awards not only acknowledges the Group's contributions but also reaffirms its ongoing commitment as a responsible corporate citizen.



Prince Holding Group has been awarded the Best in Cambodia for Country Excellence Award for four consecutive years, starting in 2021.









