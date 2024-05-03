Yermak Has Phone Call With Szijjarto

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, had a phone call with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto.

According to the presidential press service , the call took place as part of the ongoing dialogue, Ukrinform reports.

"The interlocutors discussed key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and planned further steps to develop cooperation. Andriy Yermak and Peter Szijjarto emphasized the importance of constant personal contact in the search for mutually beneficial solutions and the resolution of bilateral issues. The participants observed that communication is progressing as planned," the report reads.

Earlier reports said that Yermak and Ukrainian cultural workers had discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine