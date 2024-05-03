Sumy Region Hit 28 Times On Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region 28 times on Friday, May 3, with 120 explosions recorded.

The region's military administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians carried out 28 shelling attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Some 120 explosions were recorded. The Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, and Seredyna-Buda communities came under shelling," the post said.

Russian troops attacked the border areas of the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions 57 times on May 2, using different types of weapons, with 284 explosions recorded.