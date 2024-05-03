Bill Speeding Up Military Aid To Ukraine Introduced To Canadian Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The lower house of the Canadian parliament has registered a bill that should simplify the process of providing military aid to Ukraine and support the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the bill was submitted by Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.

Among other steps, the bill requires the government to immediately transfer surplus military equipment of the Canadian Armed Forces to Ukraine and remove or ease export controls on military equipment bound for Ukraine.

In addition, the bill calls on Canadian public credit institutions to give priority to defense industrial projects in Ukraine.

Ukraine to receive ten armored combat support vehicles from Canada this autumn

The document also calls for speeding up the implementation of energy and mining projects in Canada, particularly in the field of liquefied gas and nuclear energy to replace energy exports from hostile countries and support energy cooperation between allies and partners.

After two years of war, Genuis said Ukraine cannot afford to wait any longer for the support it needs. He called immediate action "imperative to ensure Ukraine's victory, sovereignty and security."

"This bill is a pivotal step towards bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities and accelerating the development of Canadian energy projects," the author of the bill said.