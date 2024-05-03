The Reality Of Courtesans In Netflix's Heeramandi

This unique class enjoyed privileges not afforded to most women in Indian society, such as education and personal income. They led glamorous lifestyles, wielded power and wealth and paid taxes .

As independent professionals, they contributed to Indian arts and culture, travelled extensively, made connections with chosen kin and often embraced gender fluidity .

Their financial, political and sexual independence challenged patriarchal gender norms and restrictive Hindu moral laws that dictated the lives of women from upper-middle-class families.

In Heeramandi, the courtesans turn patriotic to take revenge upon the British police officers for raping and killing the natives. While these actions are dramatic, the historical relationships among courtesans, the British empire and Indian nationalism were more complex.

The politically engaged Bibbojaan (Aditi Rao Hydari) mirrors Azizan Bai , a courtesan from Kanpur who is said to have financially supported the 1857 mutiny against the British East India Company.

While the mutiny was one of the most widespread anti-colonial revolts of the 19th century, Indian nationalism was not its primary aim but simply a consequence. Azizan's interest was in maintaining her patronage from the native rulers for her social and economic wellbeing.

After 1857, India's governance shifted from the East India Company to the Crown, leading to the spread of British rule across India alongside Western education and Victorian morality. Meanwhile, nationalist leaders envisioned a nation as a pure land of sacred Hindu ancestors and valued chastity in women.

Both the imperial and nationalist ideals clashed with the courtesans' sexual freedom.

Nautch girls in Hyderabad, in a photo from the 1860s. British Library/Wikimedia Commons

In the 1890s, Hindu reformers and bourgeois nationalists joined Christian missionaries in organizing anti-nautch campaigns that advocated boycotting them to“rescue” art and culture from perceived immorality . This led to the downfall of the courtesan class.

In Heeramandi, patronage diminishes and the women's dreams of marriage fade. The courtesans shut down their salons, give up their careers and sacrifice their lives for the nation.

But historical courtesans were quick to reinvent themselves in the face of declining patronage and social stigma.

They turned to the power of modern technology. Gauhar Jaan , a famous courtesan, became a celebrated concert singer and gramophone artist , earning the title of“India's Melba” in the international press.

In 1921, Gandhi asked Gauhar Jaan to perform for the Swaraj Fund . Aware of the ambiguous position courtesans held in nationalist discourse, she agreed on the condition that Gandhi attend her performance. When Gandhi failed to show up, she contributed only half of the raised amount to the cause.

Courtesans contributed significantly to the founding of the Indian film industry through their artistry, star power and capital investment. The first generation of female film stars came from courtesan backgrounds: Jaddan Bai, Kajjan Bai, Akhtaribai Faizabadi and Naseem Banu entered the industry as actors, singers, composers, directors and studio owners.

Later, some acted as managers and costume designers for their daughters, the emerging actors of the next generation.