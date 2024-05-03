Ukrainians Took Part In Parade In Yokohama

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Japan, the Ukrainian community joined the annual international parade in Yokohama, which is a twin city of Odesa, with thousands of people.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the Embassy of Ukraine in Japan.

"Diplomats of the embassy, the Ukrainian community in Japan, and evacuated Ukrainians welcomed tens of thousands of spectators, marching in a friendly column in embroidered shirts under Ukrainian flags as a sign of gratitude to Japan for supporting Ukraine," the post reads.

The diplomatic mission thanked the Yokohama City Hall and all Ukrainians who joined the celebration.

As a reminder, a charity Easter egg making workshop was held in the Japanese capital with the support of the St. Jude Ukrainian Orthodox Mission in Tokyo.

Photo: Screenshot from the video