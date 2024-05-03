(MENAFN- Baystreet) Employment Numbers Round out Next Week

Friday, May 3, 2024

Canada Jobs in Focus Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

(Q1) EPS of $3.66, compared to $2.67 to the prior-year quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) (Q4) EPS of 50 cents, compared to $1.56 in the prior-year quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of six cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Finning International Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 96 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Suncor Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Credit (April)

Featured Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (Q2) EPS of $1.09, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

BP p.l.c. (BP) (Q1) EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.66 in the prior-year quarter.

Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) (Q1) EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Ivey PMI (April) The index jumped to 57.5 in March from 53.9 in February, but was down from March 2023's reading of 58.2.

Featured Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of five cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of four cents, compared to five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Chorus Aviation Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for gain of five cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) (Q1) EPS of eight cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Wholesale inventories (March)

Featured Earnings

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) (Q4) EPS of $2.91, compared to $3.07 in the prior-year quarter.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) (Q1) EPS for gain of 21 cents, compared to loss of eight cents in the prior-year quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) (Q1) EPS of 26 cents, compared to 18 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Acadian Timber Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 33 cents, compared to 68 cents in the prior-year quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 16 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Dye & Durham Limited (T) (Q3) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 63 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Linamar Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of $2.08, compared to $1.98 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of May 4)

Featured Earnings

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) (Q1) EPS of $1.99, compared to 29 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) (Q1) EPS for loss of 53 cents, compared to loss of 44 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of 77 cents, compared to $3.38 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 50 cents, compared to loss of 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 15 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of six cents, compared to 67 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Consumer sentiment (May)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (April)

Featured Earnings

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) (Q1) EPS for loss of $1.50, compared to loss of $1.03 in the prior-year quarter.

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) (Q2) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) (Q1) EPS of $1.79, compared to $2.62 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Labour Force Survey (April) Employment was little changed in March (-2,200; -0.0%). The unemployment rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 6.1% in March.

Featured Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS of 17 cents, compared to 16 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Constellation Software Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $16.95 compared to $17.08 in the prior-year quarter.

Enbridge Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.







