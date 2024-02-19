Doctors, Nurse In Qatar Face Criminal Court For Forging Medical Certificates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Two doctors working in a private medical center in addition to a nurse at Primary Health Care Corporation have been referred to the Criminal Court for forgery and actions against the rules of the medical profession.

Public Prosecution in a statement said that it ordered the referral of the three residents to the competent Criminal Court to punish them for the crimes charged against them.

"The Public Prosecution had completed investigations of the defendants who had previously been arrested in coordination with the Ministry of Public Health. The Ministry's employees, who had judicial powers uncovered these crimes, filed reports about them, and referred them to the Public Prosecution," it said in its statement.

It added that its investigations revealed that the defendants had obtained Illegally sums of money in exchange for issuing false medical certificates that included sick leaves that were not genuine to a number of individuals working for several government agencies to enable them to obtain official leaves from their employers and not to keep the medical record of the individuals who were granted sick leaves.

"The actions carried out by the accused constitute the crime of forgery, in addition to the accused doctors' violation of their duties and the ethics and rules of the medical profession," the Prosecution concluded.