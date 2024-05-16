Ithra's Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit Highlights 'Confronting The Digital Paradox'

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Dhahran – Asdaf News: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) will bring together over 110+ international digital experts from more than 20 countries including tech entrepreneurs, CEOs and academics for two days on May 22 – 23, 2024, under the theme of“Confronting the Digital Paradox” to ignite profound discussions on the critical intersection of technology and society. With a focus on navigating the digital crossroads we face today, Ithra's Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit 2024 poses a fundamental question: Do we possess the power to ensure that technology serves us, rather than the other way around?

Sync is a digital wellbeing initiative that aims to raise awareness by translating research-based insights about the influence of technology on individuals' lives into accessible resources, tools, programs and initiatives. Its objective is to cultivate a movement that reshapes the interaction with technology, prioritizes wellbeing, and advocates for a harmonious coexistence with the ever-changing digital landscape.

In its packed agenda, the summit will feature over 70 speakers delivering keynote speeches, panel discussions, podcasts, a Majlis conducted in partnership with Johns Hopkins along with other engaging activities that explore strategies to ensure technology enhances wellbeing rather than detracting from it. Key themes include promoting sustainable technology use, fostering digital balance, and advocating social responsibility concerning our digital footprints.

On May 21, a day ahead of the summit, the Global Digital Wellbeing Assembly will take place. It will introduce a global society focused on promoting positive changes in relationship with technology. Additionally, the Sync Summit will include the worldwide Gen Alpha Forum, an initiative by Sync Research in collaboration with McCann Worldgroup, which aims to engage Saudi parents, educators, and other stakeholders in discussions about the younger generation's relationship with technology.

Notable speakers at the summit include: legendary Football Manager Jos é Mourinho, Dr. Michael Rich , Founding Director of the Digital Wellness Lab, Mo Gawdat , Bestselling Author and Former Chief Business Officer of Google X, Dr. Rumman Chowdhury , US Science Envoy, Artificial Intelligence CEO and Co-Founder of Human Intelligence, Abdulaziz Alshehri , Athlete, Sports Brand Ambassador, FIFAe World Cup Winner, and eSports Team Owner, Dr. Elizabeth Milovidov , Founder of Digital Parenting Coach, Dr. Joanne Orlando , Researcher, Author, and Presenter, John Hagel , CEO of Beyond Our Edge LLC, Kevin Kelly , Senior Maverick, WIRED, Larissa May , Founder of #HalfTheStory, and Clinic for Interactive Media and Internet Disorders, Oli Barrett MBE , Director of Connector Unit, Sara Robin , Film Director of Your Attention Please, Shahroo Izadi , Behavior Change Specialist and Author, Vicki Davis , Author of Cool Cat Teacher, Host, 10 Minute Teacher Podcast, and Classroom Teacher.

For more information on Ithra's Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit visit

Tags#Ithra #Sync Digital Wellbeing Summit