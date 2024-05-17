Naseer Faiq: Afghanistan's UN Voting Rights Suspended For Technical, Not Political Reasons

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The acting representative of Afghanistan at the United Nations stated on Thursday that Afghanistan has been temporarily deprived of its voting rights in the UN due to technical, not political, reasons.

Mr Faiq told media outlets that his efforts to restore Afghanistan's voting rights in the General Assembly are ongoing.

He mentioned that the suspension of voting rights due to non-payment of membership fees is not a new issue and applies to all countries, including Afghanistan. He noted that regaining voting rights is time-consuming and subject to UN administrative processes.

Afghanistan has been unable to pay its membership fee, which amounts to about $200,000 annually, due to the fall of the previous government and lack of communication with the Taliban's Foreign Ministry over the past two years.

The representative of Afghanistan at the UN stated that although Afghanistan's voting rights in the General Assembly are important for approving resolutions and some key elections, they do not affect the activities and presence of the representation in discussions related to Afghanistan.

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, their administration has not received international recognition. As a consequence, the representative from the previous Afghan government continues to serve as the official delegate to the United Nations.

This situation reflects the global community's reluctance to acknowledge the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan formally.

Despite the change in power within the country, the enduring presence of the former government's representative at the UN underscores the complex diplomatic dynamics at play.

